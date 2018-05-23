Twins' Brian Dozier misses homer by inches after ball gets stuck on outfield wall padding

On Wednesday afternoon at Target Field, the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers are wrapping up a three-game series (GameTracker). The Twins are looking for the sweep and their fourth straight win overall.

Minnesota leadoff hitter Brian Dozier did his best to spark his team's offense in the very first inning, clubbing a long fly ball that fell inches short of a home run. He instead settled for a ground-rule double that ... got stuck in the wall? It got stuck in the wall. Between the pads, specifically. Check it out:

Make sure you have your speakers on or your headphones in. The sound of the ball getting wedged in the outfield wall really ties it all together.

Anyway, that's a new one. Well, maybe not. I remember Daniel Murphy hitting a fly ball through a small crack in the outfield wall at Busch Stadium a few years ago. One in a million shots, both of them.

Bottom line, Dozier did his job, and that was get on base as the leadoff man. He just did it in a very unusual way. Eddie Rosario singled him in a few batters later.