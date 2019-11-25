Twins bringing back baby blue uniforms as alternates for 2020 season

The AL Central-champion Minnesota Twins will be celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2020, and as part of the ongoing celebration they'll be dusting off their old powder blue uniforms.

"No uniform in the history of Minnesota Twins baseball drives more fan engagement than the old-school baby blues," team president Dave St. Peter in a statement released by the club on Monday. "With that popularity in mind, we are excited to bring this uniform back as part of our 60th Season Celebration. It's going to be fun to watch the 2020 Twins wearing the same look as Twins legends from the 1970s and 1980s."

Here's a look:

The Twins wore those baby blue uniforms on the road from 1973 through 1986. In 2020, they'll be worn as alternates for both home and road games. As you see above, the uniform -- and all other 2020 Twins uniforms -- will also include a sleeve patch commemorating the 60th anniversary season. On the opposite sleeve of the baby blue alternates will be the "Minnie and Paul" patch that shows the two representatives of the Twin Cities exchanged pleasantries across the Mississippi River. The new alternate will also make use of the cursive jersey script that was used from from the inaugural 1961 season through 1986 and again on alternates in recent years. Otherwise, the Twins' home, road, and alternate uniforms from the 2019 season will be unchanged.

As for the team on the field, they're coming off a 2019 season in which they won 101 games, which is second only to the 102 wins the Twins compiled in 1965. The 2019 Twins, however, were swept by the Yankees in the ALDS and have now lost 16 straight postseason games. An active winter, however, should put the Twins in contention once again, and this time they'll on occasion look especially natty.