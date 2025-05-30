The Minnesota Twins have activated center fielder Byron Buxton off the seven-day concussion list, the team announced Friday afternoon. Outfielder Carson McCusker has been optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Buxton had been sidelined since colliding head-to-head with Carlos Correa in shallow center on May 15. Correa spent the minimum seven days on the concussion list. Buxton needed a little more time to get fully healthy. Here is the collision:

Both players involved in the collision landed on the IL. Correa was activated on May 23.

Prior to the injury, Buxton was on one of those hot streaks in which he looked like the best player in baseball, hitting .303/.347/.606 with eight home runs and five stolen bases in his previous 28 games. He also played his typically superlative center field defense. Buxton, 31, is hitting .261/.312/.522 in 41 games this season overall.

Minnesota is close to getting another outfielder back from the injured list as well. Matt Wallner, who has been out since April 15 with a hamstring strain, could be activated Saturday if the team doctors clear him. Wallner is 8 for 25 (.320) with five home runs in six Triple-A rehab games, including a homer in each of his last three games.

Buxton and Correa collided in Game 11 of what eventually became a 13-game winning streak. The Twins are 4-5 since the winning streak ended and sit six games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central. Minnesota's plus-26 run differential is far and away the second best in the division behind the Tigers.

On Friday night, the Twins will begin a seven-game West Coast trip that takes them through Seattle and Sacramento.