Amid the promising performances of young prospects, and antics of established veterans, Spring Training 2021 has also produced some strange injuries for players. The latest comes courtesy of Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins who had to undergo a root canal after he chipped his tooth eating a steak.

The good news for Minnesota fans, and the team itself, is that the 2017 Gold Glove winner is expected to be back "shortly," as Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton joins Brendan McKay of the Tampa Bay Rays and Spencer Torkelson of the Detroit Tigers as players who have had to deal with injuries coming from strange reasons. McKay missed a week of throwing as a result of cutting himself while preparing a toy for his dog. Torkelson cut his finger while preparing beans for his children.

Unlike the other two, however, Buxton can add this to the slate of injuries he's had to deal with throughout his career. In 2019, he played for all of 87 games, and made just 28 appearances the season before. His 2020 was a bit better in terms of the percentage of games played, but he also missed 21 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

But perhaps this could be a good sign, as Buxton's getting his injury out of the way early this year, and can play out the season at the caliber that earned him a Gold and Platinum Glove award.