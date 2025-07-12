Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton celebrated his bobblehead day in fitting fashion, delivering the franchise's first cycle since 2019 on Saturday in their penultimate game of the first half against the Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker).

Buxton started his afternoon with an infield single to lead off the bottom of the first inning. He then tripled in the second before doubling in the third. Buxton would single again in the fifth before adding the final part -- yes, the home run -- in the seventh inning. Here's a look at the capper:

Buxton's cycle was the second of the Major League Baseball season. Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly recorded the first back on March 31 against the Athletics. Additionally, it was the 12th in the Twins franchise history. Here's a look at the others:

Player Date Opponent Jorge Polano April 5, 2019 Phillies Michael Cuddyer May 22, 2009 Brewers Jason Kubel April 17, 2009 Angels Carlos Gomez May 7, 2008 White Sox Kirby Puckett August 1, 1986 Athletics Gary Ward September 18, 1980 Brewers Mike Cubbage July 27, 1978 Blue Jays Lyman Bostock July 24, 1976 White Sox Larry Hisle July 4, 1976 Orioles Cesar Tovar September 19, 1972 Rangers Rod Carew May 20, 1970 Royals

Buxton, an All-Star for the second time, entered Saturday having hit .273/.340/.543 (138 OPS+) with 20 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 76 games. His contributions had been worth an estimated 3.5 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Presuming the Twins secure the win -- and they were leading by eight runs late -- they'll improve to 47-48 on the season. They'll remain 12 games back of the Detroit Tigers, but the third and final wild card spot remains within reach -- perhaps just three games away if the Tampa Bay Rays lose their ongoing contest to the Boston Red Sox.