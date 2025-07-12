Twins' Byron Buxton hits for cycle on his bobblehead day, becomes 12th Minnesota player to accomplish feat
Buxton collected hits in the first, second and third innings against the Pirates before going yard in the seventh
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton celebrated his bobblehead day in fitting fashion, delivering the franchise's first cycle since 2019 on Saturday in their penultimate game of the first half against the Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker).
Buxton started his afternoon with an infield single to lead off the bottom of the first inning. He then tripled in the second before doubling in the third. Buxton would single again in the fifth before adding the final part -- yes, the home run -- in the seventh inning. Here's a look at the capper:
BYRON BUXTON HOMERS TO COMPLETE THE CYCLE— MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025
ON HIS BOBBLEHEAD DAY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fCbjgzRUzd
Buxton's cycle was the second of the Major League Baseball season. Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly recorded the first back on March 31 against the Athletics. Additionally, it was the 12th in the Twins franchise history. Here's a look at the others:
|Player
|Date
|Opponent
Jorge Polano
April 5, 2019
Michael Cuddyer
May 22, 2009
Jason Kubel
April 17, 2009
May 7, 2008
Kirby Puckett
August 1, 1986
Athletics
Gary Ward
September 18, 1980
Brewers
Mike Cubbage
July 27, 1978
Lyman Bostock
July 24, 1976
White Sox
Larry Hisle
July 4, 1976
Cesar Tovar
September 19, 1972
Rod Carew
May 20, 1970
Buxton, an All-Star for the second time, entered Saturday having hit .273/.340/.543 (138 OPS+) with 20 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 76 games. His contributions had been worth an estimated 3.5 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.
Presuming the Twins secure the win -- and they were leading by eight runs late -- they'll improve to 47-48 on the season. They'll remain 12 games back of the Detroit Tigers, but the third and final wild card spot remains within reach -- perhaps just three games away if the Tampa Bay Rays lose their ongoing contest to the Boston Red Sox.