Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is one of the most dynamic and, frankly, best players in baseball when he's able to stay on the field. Unfortunately, the latter caveat comes up all too often and it just happened again.

Leading off the game in Fenway Park against the Red Sox Friday afternoon, Buxton doubled. As he slid into second base, he appeared to injure himself. The sense of frustration was virtually palpable.

It appears to be some sort of lower body injury and with him sort of hopping on both feet there, perhaps it's somewhere in the hamstring or groin area and not a foot or ankle injury. We'll await word from the Twins here in the coming hours.

In the meantime, well, there's not really much more that can be said other than this is a raw deal for Buxton, the Twins and baseball as a whole.

Buxton has the capability of being a five-tool superstar competing for MVP awards. He played in 140 games in 2017, otherwise his career high is 92. Even in the 60-game season in 2020, he managed just 39. Last season, he was every bit the superstar his talent says he should be, but it was only for 61 games. He hit .306/.358/.647 (172 OPS+) with 23 doubles, 19 homers, 32 RBI, 50 runs, nine steals and 4.5 WAR.

Even if you only doubled those numbers (meaning a pace of 122 games), you'd be looking at 46 doubles, 38 homers, 100 runs scored, 18 steals and 9.0 WAR. That's probably good enough to compete with Marcus Semien for third in AL MVP voting. And, again, this would be with him missing 40 games. That's how talented he is and what a strong punch he packs in small samples when he plays.

So far this season, Buxton is hitting .250/.308/.750 with three doubles, three homers, four RBI, five runs and a steal in seven games.