The Minnesota Twins have activated shortstop Carlos Correa off the 7-day concussion list, the team announced Friday. Correa missed the minimum of seven days after suffering the injury in a head-to-head collision with center fielder Byron Buxton last Thursday. Buxton is making progress with the recovery from his concussion, but has not yet returned to the lineup.

Here is the collision that sent Minnesota's two highest-paid position players to the concussion list:

Buxton and Correa collided in what would eventually become the 11th win in Minnesota's recent 13-game winning streak. Brooks Lee stepped in at shortstop during Correa's absence and went 3 for 19 (.158) in five games. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. has gotten most of the center field reps while Buxton has been sidelined.

Of course, losing Correa's play has been decidedly un-Correa-like in the early going this year. He's hitting .236/.274/.331 with only two home runs in 41 games, and he's been unusually error-prone at shortstop (despite rating as a positive defender overall). Correa's slow start was one factor in the team's 13-20 start before the 13-game winning streak.

The Twins will be at their best when Correa is at his best though, and he won't improve his performance while on the injured list. This is a player who hit .310/.388/.517 and put up 3.7 WAR in only 86 games around injury last year. The injuries are mounting, it's foot and intercostal and now concussion issues, but Correa can still be an impact player when healthy.

Correa's return comes at a good time for Minnesota. The Twins will begin a three-game series with the AL Central rival Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Friday. The Twins (27-22) and Royals (28-23) are in a virtual tie in the standings, five games behind the division-leading Detroit Tigers. The Cleveland Guardians (27-22) are right there with them.

The Twins will start ace Pablo López against the Royals on Friday. Kansas City will counter with rookie Noah Cameron. The Tigers and Guardians are playing in Comerica Park this weekend. Pretty big weekend in the AL Central, it is.