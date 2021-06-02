Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver, who exited Tuesday's game with a "groin contusion" after being struck in that area by a foul tip, posted a note on his Instagram on Wednesday announcing that he was "recovering well" following a successful surgery.

Here's Garver's message in whole:

Quick update: I did leave the game last night with a "groin contusion" and had to go to the emergency room for an ultrasound. The imaging showed I needed surgery. A successful surgery was performed and I stayed the night in the hospital. I'm recovering well - thanks for all of the messages and texts.

The Twins are yet to make an official announcement on Garver's surgery, and they haven't yet provided a timetable for when he might return. Manager Rocco Baldelli did say after Wednesday's game that Garver was unlikely to be catching again anytime soon, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

Garver, 30, was in the midst of an outstanding run. He'd rebounded from a slow April (and rough 2020) by hitting .281/.438/.579 in May with four homers, five doubles, and nearly as many walks (16) as strikeouts (18). That performance pushed his seasonal line to .224/.333/.500 (136 OPS+) with eight home runs in 135 plate appearances.

In Garver's absence, the Twins seem likely to turn to a timeshare between youngsters Ben Rortvedt and Ryan Jeffers. The Twins optioned Jeffers to the minors at the end of April, and he's since hit .217/.340/.446 in Triple-A. Last season, he emerged to hit .273/.355/.436 in the majors -- that despite having played in just 24 games above the A-ball level.

The Twins entered Wednesday with a disappointing 22-32 mark on the season, putting them in last place in the American League Central. Minnesota had won the last two division crowns and was expected to compete for a third consecutive title.