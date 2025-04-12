The Minnesota Twins have optioned third baseman Jose Miranda to Triple-A St. Paul, according to the transaction section of his official MLB page. This came nearly immediately after a game in which Miranda made a pretty terrible mental error.

Here's the play, in which Miranda was ruled safe but appeared to assume he was out. He just walked away and was tagged out.

Simply, that just can't happen at this level. Or any level, really.

"Jose has to do better on that play. (Colt Keith) wasn't on the bag and Jose didn't make it to the bag on the slide either way," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game (via The Athletic). Umpire was clearly signaling safe. We have to be paying attention and never allow something like that to happen."

The Twins went on to lose 4-0 and now sit 4-11 on the season. It's a continuation of them losing 27 of their final 39 games in 2024, falling out of the playoff race during September.

Miranda is hitting .167/.167/.250 and did have one minor-league option left on his contract, so this demotion likely isn't solely due to the baserunning gaffe, but it sure didn't help matters.