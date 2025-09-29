After losing 90-plus games for the first time since 2016, the Minnesota Twins have fired manager Rocco Baldelli, the team announced Monday. A club option in his contract for the 2026 season was exercised last offseason.

"Over the past seven years Rocco has been much more than our manager. He has been a trusted partner and teammate to me in leading this organization," president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said in a statement. "Together we shared a deep care for the Twins, for our players and staff, and for doing everything in our power to put this club in the best position to succeed. Along the way we experienced some meaningful accomplishments, and I will always be proud of those, even as I wish we had ultimately achieved more."

"After ongoing internal discussions, we believe this is the right time for a change in leadership of our Major League team. These decisions are never easy, particularly given the respect we have for Rocco," owner Joe Pohlad added in a statement "He led with professionalism and care for both his players and our organization, and we are grateful for the way Rocco represented the Twins. Rocco, Allie and their children will always be part of the Twins family, and we wish them the very best moving forward."

Minnesota went 70-92 this season, their worst record since going 59-103 in 2016, though Baldelli was hardly the biggest reason. The Twins were a not dreadful 51-57 on trade deadline day, then they dealt away 10 MLB players, including Carlos Correa and their five best relievers. They then proceeded to go 19-35 the rest of the way, the second-worst record in baseball.

Baldelli, 44, just completed his seventh season as Twins' manager. He guided the team to the postseason in 2019, 2020, and 2023, and in 2023 they won their first postseason series since 2002. In seven years under Baldelli, the Twins went 527-505 (.511) and won three AL Central titles (2019, 2020, 2023).

The Pohlad family recently announced they will not sell the Twins, and they have aggressively cut payroll in recent seasons. With a rebuild underway, it is likely more trades and payroll-cutting is on the way this offseason. Baldelli figures to be replaced with a young, possibly first-time manager.

Baldelli was the second manager let go on Monday. The Giants also parted ways with Bob Melvin. The Twins and Giants are looking for new managers, as are the Orioles, Rockies and Nationals. Baltimore, Colorado and Washington all finished the season with interim skippers.