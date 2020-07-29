Watch Now: Current State of the MLB Season ( 3:03 )

The Minnesota Twins took a moment of silence in remembrance of George Floyd during Tuesday's home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. At 8:46 p.m., Target Field went quiet to honor Floyd. Rather than honoring Floyd prior to the first pitch, the Twins waited until the specific time because it signifies the eight minutes and 46 seconds that former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck. Floyd died as a direct result of Chauvin's actions.

In the days following Floyd's death in May, Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder.

During Tuesday's game, the moment of silence was put into motion after Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario flew out in the bottom of the fifth inning. The public address announcer asked for a moment of silence "to both honor (Floyd's) memory and to remind us all that we are here together, one team and one territory uniting for change."

Players removed their hats to honor Floyd. There also was a sign unveiled on the outfield wall that called for "Justice for George Floyd." The 46-year old's death has sparked anti-police brutality and racial inequality protests across the United States.