Minnesota Twins infielder José Miranda made franchise history on Friday night, recording a hit in his 10th consecutive at-bat in a 13-12 loss against the Houston Astros (box score).

Miranda, who served as DH on Friday, went 4 for 4 with a double and a home run. He had previously recorded a 5-for-5 showing on Thursday, and had notched a hit in his final at-bat on Wednesday. In the process of linking together 10 straight hits, Miranda eclipsed the Twins' all-time record for consecutive hits, previously established by three players since the team relocated to Minnesota: Tony Oliva in 1967, Mickey Hatcher in 1985, and Todd Walker in 1998.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli pinch-hit for Miranda with Austin Martin later in the game. The Twins were trailing by eight at the time. They would later cut that to one run, with Miranda's spot due up next when the final out was recorded.

"Those guys, they play virtually every day and they're doing a good job," Baldelli explained afterward. "In an eight-run game, they've been on their feet for a while. No reason not to get them off."

Miranda will now attempt to make further history on Saturday. According to MLB.com, no player in the Expansion Era has ever recorded hits in 11 consecutive plate appearances. Some players have scored hits in at least that many consecutive at-bats, however, with the all-time record being a three-way tie at 12 between Walt Dropo (1952), Pinky Higgins (1938) and Johnny Kling (1902).

Additionally, only two players in the Expansion Era ran their streaks to 11 at-bats in a row: Dustin Pedroia (2016) and Bernie Williams (2002). Miranda will have a chance to match them when he faces surging Astros right-hander Hunter Brown on Saturday afternoon.

Miranda, 26, has been one of the most pleasant individual surprises of the season. In 71 games, he's batted .324/.364/.529 (150 OPS+) with nine home runs and 21 additional extra-base hits. For those wondering, he's seen his seasonal OPS improve from .822 to .894 over the last two games.