Twins make big-league history as Miguel Sano becomes fifth Minnesota hitter to reach 30 home runs

The Minnesota Twins entered Tuesday night with 287 home runs -- one more than the New York Yankees for both the major-league lead and the all-time single-season record. Whether or not the Twins are able to remain ahead of the Yankees the rest of the way, they ensured on Tuesday night they would go down in the record books for another home-run-related reason.

Take a look at this Miguel Sano dinger against the Chicago White Sox:

An impressive blast, no doubt, and a historic one. That's because it was Sano's 30th of the season, giving the Twins five hitters with at least 30 home runs on the year: Sano, Nelson Cruz (37), Max Kepler (36), Eddie Rosario (31) and Mitch Garver (30).

No other team in history has featured so many 30-homer hitters.

In fact, the last team to have at least four 30-homer seasons was the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies. The most recent American League team to do it was the 2000 Los Angeles Angels. What the Twins have done then is pretty special -- and, no, no other 2019 squad will reach those heights.

The Twins, by the way, have also set a new record for most players with at least 20 homers, with eight. The Yankees are the only team in position to tie that mark -- and doing so would require Didi Gregorius to homer four more times before the year ends.