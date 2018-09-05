Twins' Miguel Sano carted off field with lower leg bruise following scary slide
Sano had his leg catch on the base
Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano seemingly escaped serious injury on Tuesday night despite a few scary moments.
Sano tried advancing on a wild pitch during the second inning of the Twins game against the Houston Astros. His left leg caught the bag and caused his body to recoil, however. He then remained on the field before being carted off.
Nonetheless, the Twins have since described Sano's injury as little more than a bruise:
Sano had a titanium rod inserted into that same leg last winter. That was deemed necessary due to a stress reaction he suffered after fouling a pitch off the leg.
Sano entered Tuesday hitting .202/.282/.405 (84 OPS+) on the season.
