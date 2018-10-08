Twins' Miguel Sano reportedly involved in traffic accident in Dominican Republic that left police officer injured

According to multiple reports from the Dominican Republic, Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was involved in a traffic accident in his hometown of San Pedro de Macoris early Sunday morning.

Sano is said to have hit a police offer after driving through a checkpoint outside a nightclub. The officer suffered a broken leg and Sano reportedly offered to pay the medical bills.

The Twins issued the following statement on Sunday:

"The Minnesota Twins have been made aware of a situation involving Miguel Sano recently in the Dominican Republic. The facts of the incident are not completely available right now, but the club is in the process of gathering as much information as possible. We will have no further comment at this time."

Sano was detained and later released Sunday morning. He is due to return to the police station Monday.

The 25-year-old Sano hit .199/.281/.398 with 13 home runs in 71 games this season, and at one point he was demoting to Class-A ball. He was not suspended following a sexual assault allegation last year following an MLB investigation.