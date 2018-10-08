Twins' Miguel Sano will not face charges after hitting police officer with his truck in Dominican Republic

According to multiple reports from the Dominican Republic, Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was involved in a traffic accident in his hometown of San Pedro de Macoris early Sunday morning.

Sano is said to have hit a police offer after driving through a checkpoint outside a nightclub. The officer suffered fractures to both the tibia and fibula of his left leg, and Sano reportedly offered to pay the medical bills.

The Twins issued the following statement on Sunday:

"The Minnesota Twins have been made aware of a situation involving Miguel Sano recently in the Dominican Republic. The facts of the incident are not completely available right now, but the club is in the process of gathering as much information as possible. We will have no further comment at this time."

According to Enrique Rojas of ESPNdeportes, Sano was detained for questioning upon leaving the nightclub because his vehicle did not have a license plate and he was not carrying his driver's license. He was later released Sunday morning and is due to return to the police station today to be issued the citation to go to traffic court.

A spokesman for the Dominican national police, Coronel Frank Duran Mejia, told Enrique Rojas of ESPNdeportes:

"The citizen, Miguel Sano, was sent today to the traffic court to comply with the due process in these types of cases," said Duran. "It is a formality when someone is injured in a vehicular accident. It is important to clarify that the policeman declared that the accident was not intentional, and that Sano hit his leg when Sano was reversing his vehicle to leave the place and that the baseball player was the first to provide help and never abandoned the scene. Neither the agent nor the national police plan to charge Sano with anything."

The 25-year-old Sano hit .199/.281/.398 with 13 home runs in 71 games this season, and at one point he was demoting to Class-A ball. He was not suspended following a sexual assault allegation last year following an MLB investigation.