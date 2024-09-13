The Minnesota Twins have released minor-league catcher Derek Bender after he was discovered aiding opposing hitters, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel report. Passan and McDaniel write that the decision to cut ties with Bender was made "after he told opposing hitters the type of pitch that was coming to the plate during at-bats of the game last week that eliminated his team from playoff contention."

Bender had been assigned to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels of the Single-A Florida State League. The Mussels were eliminated on Sept. 6 after being swept in a doubleheader by the Lakeland Flying Tigers, an affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. In the second game, during which Bender was allegedly tipping pitches, the Flying Tigers scored four runs in the second inning off starting pitcher Ross Dunn.

Sources told ESPN that Bender explained his actions to teammates by saying he wanted the season to be over. There is no indication that the Flying Tigers had any prior knowledge of Bender's actions. Those actions came to light after Lakeland coaches brought it to the attention of Bender's coaches following the game. Lakeland won that game 6-0 to eliminate Fort Myers from playoff contention.

Bender, 21, was drafted by the Twins earlier this year with a sixth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina University. In 19 games for Fort Myers, Bender batted .200/.273/.333 with two home runs and two doubles. That's after a junior season at Coastal Carolina in which he slashed .320/.422/.520 with 11 home runs in 60 games.