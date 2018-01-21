Twins owner is 'totally on board' with adding top starter, is a 'fan' of Yu Darvish

On Friday, Dayn Perry noted the upstart Minnesota Twins remain interested in acquiring a top-flight starting pitcher, either through free agency or trade. On Saturday, team owner Jim Pohlad added fuel to the fire at the club's annual TwinsFest event.

Take a gander at what Pohlad said, per Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press:

"Yes, I'm totally on board with that," Pohlad said during a fan forum at TwinsFest. "There are some interesting names and some interesting opportunities there. I'm as intrigued by it as anybody and attracted to it as anybody."

Lest there by an confusion as to whether Pohlad had Yu Darvish in his thoughts as he talked, he later answered a question about the talented right-hander by indicating he's a fan -- "Who wouldn't be?" he asked.

Darvish, of course, is one of the top arms on the market. Over the last two seasons, he's tossed nearly 300 innings while recording a 123 ERA+ and striking out more than 10 batters per nine innings. His stock took a perceived hit in the postseason, as he allowed nine hits and runs in two starts and 3 ⅓ innings against the Houston Astros in the World Series.

It's worth noting the Twins have a few connections to Darvish from shared time in the Texas Rangers organization, including backup catcher Chris Gimenez and assistant general manager Thad Levine. Those relationships seem unlikely to determine heads or tails, but they could sweeten the pot if Darvish receives multiple offers in the same general range.