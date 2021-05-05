Minnesota Twins rookie first baseman/outfielder Alex Kirilloff is going to be shut down just as he was beginning to find his groove at the plate. The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday that Kirilloff would be placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 4, with a right wrist sprain. He suffered the injury while sliding into second base during Monday's game against the Texas Rangers, and after further testing and evaluation from a hand specialist, the injury proved to require a stint on the IL.

Kirilloff, the Twins' former top prospect, is hitting .214/.227/.571 on the young season, and had just recently gotten hot at the plate after a rough introduction (0 for 14 start) to the big leagues. In each of his last seven games, the 23-year-old had hit safely, hitting .321/.333/.857 with 11 RBI during that span.

The club has yet to provide a timetable as to when they expect Kirilloff to rejoin the lineup. In 2019, Kirilloff missed time at the minor-league level with a sprain in the same right wrist.

At the same time of the news of Kirilloff heading to the IL, the Twins will also get back first baseman Miguel Sano from a hamstring injury. Sano should serve as the everyday first baseman going forward, and will be a good reinforcement to the lineup following Kirilloff's absence.

Entering Wednesday, the Twins are in fourth place in the American League Central.