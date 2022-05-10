Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Twins announced that both starting pitcher Chris Paddack (right elbow inflammation) and shortstop Carlos Correa were placed on the 10-day injured list. As a corresponding move, outfielder Mark Contreras and right-handed pitcher Jharel Cotton were activated. The moves weren't especially shocking, though the club was holding out hope Correa would be able to avoid a stint on the injured list.

Correa took two shots to the right hand last Thursday and suffered a middle finger contusion. The move Tuesday is retroactive to May 6. In light of that, the notable news is that Correa will miss a three-game series against the Astros, which starts Tuesday in Minnesota.

Correa was drafted first overall by the Astros in 2012 and spent seven seasons with the big-league club. In his time in Houston, he won Rookie of the Year, was a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glover, played in three World Series and was a member of the 2017 World Series champions. He finished fifth in MVP voting last season.

This past offseason, Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million with the Twins. Though it officially ended his time with the Astros, there's no sign of bad blood or anything negative between Correa and his former team. It is simply a notable reunion that will have to wait.

The Twins visit Houston Aug. 23-25, so it'll hopefully happen there, likely with Correa getting a warm ovation from the Houston fans.

Both the Twins and Astros enter Tuesday's action with 18-11 records.