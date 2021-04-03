Fresh off blowing the game on opening day Thursday in Milwaukee, the Twins have been saddled with more bad news. Starting third baseman Josh Donaldson has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 2, prior to Saturday's bout with the Brewers. Per the Twins, Donaldson has a mild right hamstring strain. He suffered the injury while running to second base on a double in his first plate appearance of the season.

There should be some level of concern here, as Donaldson only managed to play 28 of the Twins' 60 games last year, 52 games in 2018 and 113 in 2017. A lot of that was with calf issues and this is the hamstring, so that's the good news. He has also dealt with hip and shoulder injuries in the past, though, and he's now 35 years old.

Donaldson hit .222/.373/.469 last season after slashing .259/.379/.521 (124 OPS+) with 37 homers and 94 RBI with the Braves in 2019. He's not an MVP-caliber player anymore, but when he's healthy and in the lineup, he's still a quality on-base and slugging guy. The Twins' lineup suffers with him out of it.

With Donaldson down, it appears the Twins will go with Luis Arraez at third base -- he moved in from left field in the opener -- and Jake Cave in left. Kyle Garlick could also see an uptick in playing time and outfielder/first baseman Brent Rookier was recalled to join the team as a corresponding move to Donaldson being placed on the IL.

Meantime, top prospect Alex Kirilloff remains at the alternate site. He hit .283/.343/.413 with nine homers and seven steals in 94 Double-A games in 2019.