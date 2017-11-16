Twins radio headed back to WCCO
Twins radio headed back to WCCO
Hope you like the soft crackle of AM radio, Twins fans.
After spending eleven years on other radio channels, the Twins are headed back to WCCO AM 830 in 2018. For you bright-eyed and bushy-tailed youngsters who don’t remember, that’s the channel that broadcast Twins games from their birth in 1961 up until 2006.
How is this a big deal? Well, if you never listen to Twins games on the radio, it’s not a big deal at all. If you do listen to Twins games on the radio, it’s also not that big of a deal. If you live way off in the Dakotas or something and like listening to Twins on the radio, then maybe it’s a blip on your radar. WCCO radio’s clear-channel status means it’s possible to pick up the station all over Minnesota and states away, which is convenient.
Twins radio broadcasts moved from WCCO to ESPN AM 1500 back in 2007. In 2013, the Pohlads decided to move Twins broadcast to their family-owned station, GO 96.3 FM. It was a little weird, in my opinion, since GO 96.3 normally plays, like, Coldplay and old Sublime songs and stuff? It always seemed unnatural.
In case you were wondering, this probably has no effect of the main Twins radio broadcast team, Cory Provus and Dan Gladden (according to the Star Tribune).
-
Jose Altuve named 2017 AL MVP
Altuve is the second Astros player to win a league MVP award
-
Stanton named 2017 NL MVP
Stanton edged out Joey Votto by a slim margin
-
Manfred is OK with Stanton trade
Manfred is quick to note the current ownership group didn't sign Stanton to his extension
-
Small market teams get extra draft picks
The Pirates scored the highest competitive balance pick in next year's draft
-
Pace-of-play rule changes coming in 2018
MLB may unilaterally implement rule changes if the MLBPA won't play along
-
Yankees reportedly interested in Profar
New York has Jurickson Profar on their radar