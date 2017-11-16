Twins radio headed back to WCCO

Hope you like the soft crackle of AM radio, Twins fans.

After spending eleven years on other radio channels, the Twins are headed back to WCCO AM 830 in 2018. For you bright-eyed and bushy-tailed youngsters who don’t remember, that’s the channel that broadcast Twins games from their birth in 1961 up until 2006.

How is this a big deal? Well, if you never listen to Twins games on the radio, it’s not a big deal at all. If you do listen to Twins games on the radio, it’s also not that big of a deal. If you live way off in the Dakotas or something and like listening to Twins on the radio, then maybe it’s a blip on your radar. WCCO radio’s clear-channel status means it’s possible to pick up the station all over Minnesota and states away, which is convenient.

Twins radio broadcasts moved from WCCO to ESPN AM 1500 back in 2007. In 2013, the Pohlads decided to move Twins broadcast to their family-owned station, GO 96.3 FM. It was a little weird, in my opinion, since GO 96.3 normally plays, like, Coldplay and old Sublime songs and stuff? It always seemed unnatural.

In case you were wondering, this probably has no effect of the main Twins radio broadcast team, Cory Provus and Dan Gladden (according to the Star Tribune).