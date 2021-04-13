Monday afternoon's series opener between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins at Target Field was postponed after 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb Sunday afternoon. CBS News has more on the incident, which occurred in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Tuesday, the Twins announced that the scheduled series against the Red Sox would start with Tuesday's game being played as scheduled (2:10 p.m. ET; 1:10 local time). On Wednesday, the two teams will play a doubleheader starting at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Regarding the Monday cancellation, the Twins released the following statement:

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game. The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball, and local and state officials. Information regarding the rescheduling of today's game, and corresponding ticket details, will be released in the near future. The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright."

"At the end of the day, we came to the conclusion that the right thing to do was not to play today," St. Peter told reporters on Monday, including Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

The NBA postponed Monday night's Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Jersey Nets game at Target Center in Minneapolis. Also, the NHL postponed Monday's game between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues. The game was to take place at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Twins honored George Floyd with a moment of silence during their home opener last season. Later in the season some players sat out games and several games were postponed in protest of the Jacob Blake police shooting in Wisconsin.

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks is out of Monday's lineup against the Blue Jays because of shooting, manager Aaron Boone confirmed. Hicks was drafted by the Twins and broke into the big leagues with Minnesota, and has been outspoken about social justice issues.

"With all that is going on in Minneapolis, he's having a tough time right now. And I certainly support that," Boone told reporters, including ESPN's Marly Rivera. "The situation is heartbreaking right now in Minneapolis, and it has hit Aaron particularly hard."

Police held a press conference approximately eight miles away from Target Field at Brooklyn Center Police Department on Monday. Sunday's shooting took place about 14 miles north of where Floyd was killed by police last year.

"The game is just a game," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Speier. "... Last year they did an amazing job communicating and talking about not only (racial justice) but other topics. There are more important things than the game."