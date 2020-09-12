Minnesota Twins reliever Sergio Romo was fined an undisclosed amount and suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Saturday in response to his poor behavior on Friday night, when he instigated a benches-clearing kerfuffle with Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor. (Lindor was also fined an undisclosed amount, though he was not suspended.)

Romo, who coerced Lindor to fly out to left field during the top of the eighth inning, then jawed at Lindor and followed him toward first base. The two players had to be restrained from getting at each other, at which point the benches cleared. No punches were thrown during the altercation.

You can watch the whole thing here, as well as Romo attempting to explain himself to teammate Nelson Cruz in the Twins dugout:

As noted in MLB's press release, Romo's suspension will be served on Saturday night unless he elects to appeal. Should Romo appeal, his suspension will be held until the league can hear his case.

In 18 appearances this season, Romo has a 3.31 ERA and has recorded 4.5 strikeouts for every walk issued. He's even notched three saves. Lindor, for his part, has hit .274/.337/.447 (108 OPS+) with seven home runs and three stolen bases.

The Twins ended up winning Friday night's game, extending Cleveland's losing streak to four in a row. As a result, the Twins are now 1.5 games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central race for second place. Both teams still trail the Chicago White Sox for the division lead: Minnesota by a game, Cleveland by 2.5 games.

Under the expanded postseason format, every first- and second-place finisher will qualify for the playoffs. In addition, the two next-best teams -- and under the present circumstances, that would include Cleveland -- will qualify for the expanded postseason.