Twins reportedly sign potential rotation fill-in for injured Ervin Santana

The Twins this offseason have been angling to fortify the rotation, and that was the case even before learning that core right-hander Ervin Santana will be out perhaps until May after undergoing finger surgery.

That news, of course, ramped up the urgency, and the Twins have responded by reportedly agreeing to terms with veteran right-hander Anibal Sanchez. Jon Heyman tweets that the deal will be worth $2.5 million plus incentives, and Rhett Bollinger adds that the money is not guaranteed and that Sanchez must make the active roster coming out of camp. Per Bob Nightengale, Sanchez will compete for the fifth starter's job in Minnesota.

Sanchez, who turns 34 later this month, is coming off a disastrous three-year stretch with the Tigers in which he pitched to a 5.67 ERA. Prior to that, though, he was a highly effective starting pitcher for almost a decade. So ... hope for a rebound? Sanchez in 2017 posted one of the best strikeout-to-walk ratios of his career, which is encouraging. However, Sanchez has seemingly lost any ability to keep the ball in the park -- over the last three seasons he's allowed 85 home runs in just 415 2/3 innings. In probably related matters, Sanchez has been steadily leaking velocity since 2013 or so. If nothing else, it's a low-risk addition by the Twins.

Let's bear in mind, though, that the Twins were heavily in on Yu Darvish, who wound up inking with the Cubs. That implies they have both the money and organizational will to chase big-ticket free agent hurlers. As such, the Sanchez signing almost certainly isn't any kind of offseason capstone, as this Twitter exchange with Bollinger suggests ...

Perhaps Jake Arrieta, Lance Lynn, or Alex Cobb remains a potential target for Minnesota. Even though it's the middle of February, plenty of pitching solutions remain on the market.