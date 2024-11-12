The Minnesota Twins have restructured their to their front office in the wake of former general manager Thad Levine's departure, the team announced Tuesday. Perhaps the biggest news comes above that level, though.

Dave St. Peter, who has been the Twins' team president and CEO for 22 years, is stepping down and moving to a more hands-off role of "strategic advisor." As a result of this move, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey will now become the president of baseball operations and business operations. It appears that, at least for now, Falvey will continue to be the top decision-maker in terms of baseball moves while also taking over the business side.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us -- Derek and I in particular -- to land the plane on a transition plan," St. Peter said in a statement. "But I'm confident that we'll do that in a way that is beneficial not just for us, but more importantly, for the people that work inside the Twins, our Major League player group, our player development group and all of our fans and partners."

Jeremy Zoll, who has been the assistant general manager for five years, has now been promoted to general manager, taking over Levine's former job.

Remember, the owners of the Twins, the Pohlad family, have announced their intent to explore a sale of the ballclub. As such, there's a lot of unknown moving forward with the Twins. Favley and Zoll offer them continuity in the front office, though both are being promoted and taking on new responsibilities.

The Twins have made the playoffs 10 times in the last 22 seasons, including four times in the last eight years. They fell apart down the stretch in 2024, however, and haven't played in the World Series since 1991.