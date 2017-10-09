Twins sign Manager of the Year candidate Paul Molitor to 3-year contract extension

The Minnesota Twins were the worst team in baseball a year ago, losing 103 games while no other club lost more than 94. This year, the Twins went 85-77 to reach the postseason as the second wild-card team. .

As a reward for leading that big turnaround, the Twins have signed manager and Hall of Famer Paul Molitor to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

We have signed Manager Paul Molitor to a 3-year contract extension, which will keep him as our manager through 2020! #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/jEVzjzFsNo — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 9, 2017

Molitor just completed his third season as Twins manager and his original three-year contract was set to expire. The team has gone 227-259 (.525) in his three seasons, though the 103-loss season in 2016 skews that. Minnesota has been over .500 in two of Molitor's three seasons with 83 wins in 2015 and 85 wins this year.

Given this season's massive turnaround, Molitor is a candidate -- if not the favorite -- for AL Manager of the Year. The team greatly exceeded expectations and made the postseason, and when you do that, the manager usually takes home some hardware.