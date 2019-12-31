Twins sign starters Homer Bailey and Rich Hill on one-year deals to beef up rotation

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Twins announced that they signed both right-hander Homer Bailey and left-hander Rich Hill to one-year contracts for the 2020 MLB season. Hill's deal is for $3 million with incentives that could take him above $10 million if he's healthy, and Bailey's deal is for $7 million, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The reigning AL Central Twins needed to add arms this offseason if they hoped to contend in their division again next season. Bailey should be an immediate addition to the rotation while Hill is recovering from left elbow repair surgery and won't return to the mound until mid-season.

Bailey, 33, went 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA (100 ERA+) in 31 starts for the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season. The right-hander signed with the Royals on a minor-league contract last offseason and was traded to the A's at the July 31 trade deadline. Bailey threw 163 1/3 innings in 2019, recording 149 strikeouts and 53 walks.

Hill, who turns 40 in March, made just 13 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He missed nearly two months in 2019 with a left forearm strain. Hill has pitched in the big leagues for 16 seasons, and has suffered various injuries throughout his career, including a torn labrum and Tommy John surgery, but managed to work his way back to the mound. He went 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA, before missing time with an elbow strain and knee injury. Hill managed to return to the Dodgers roster in time for the postseason where he threw 2 2/3 one-run innings in Game 4 of the NLDS.

The Twins lost right-hander Kyle Gibson to the Texas Rangers and left-hander Martin Perez to the Boston Red Sox this offseason. Right-hander Jake Odorizzi accepted the Twins' one-year qualifying offer, and he's expected to be at the front of Minnesota's 2020 rotation with right-hander Jose Berrios. The Twins also signed Michael Pineda to a two-year, $20 million deal earlier this offseason, but Pineda will have to sit out the start of the 2020 season because of his PED violation last season, which resulted in a 60-game suspension. Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe could also be in the mix for spots in the rotation.