Twins starter Kyle Gibson had to leave a no-hitter after six innings due to his pitch count

Minnesota right-hander, Kyle Gibson worked six hitless innings at Camden Yards in Saturday night's game against the Orioles. However, Twins manager Paul Molitor understandably pulled Gibson after the sixth as the 30-year-old right-hander was already at 102 pitches (just 56 of which were strikes) in his first start of 2018. 

From there, Ryan Pressly worked a hitless seventh for the Twins. In the eighth, however, Pressly yielded a two-out single up to Jonathan Schoop, and with that the bid for the first combined no-hitter in Twins history was over. 

As for Gibson, here's his line for the day: 

While the control wasn't there, Gibson did a fine job of limiting solid contact. The first well-struck ball of the day against Gibson came courtesy of Trey Mancini with two out in the sixth, but fortunately for Gibson and the Twins, Eddie Rosario was patrolling left field ... 

That, folks, is a nifty snare. Mancini was also the last batter Gibson would face on this day. 

Again, you're not going to let a pitcher run up a high pitch count in his first start of the season in pursuit of a no-hitter, especially if, like the 2018 Twins, you have legitimate designs on contention. Had Gibson shown better control and thus kept his workload down, then perhaps Molitor would've let him work deeper into the game. Whatever this case, this decision by Molitor shouldn't be remotely controversial. 

