The Minnesota Twins will activate shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, concluding his two-month stint on the injured list because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. In a corresponding move, the Twins are optioning outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to Triple-A.

Correa, who will turn 30 on Sept. 22, last suited up for the Twins on July 12. In 75 games prior to his deactivation, he hit .308/.377/.520 (148 OPS+) with 13 home runs and 47 runs batted in. His contributions had been worth an estimated 3.3 Wins Above Replacement, according to the calculations provided by Baseball Reference.

This season will mark just the second time in Correa's career that he failed to record 100 or more appearances during a full season. The other time came back in 2019. (He played in 58 of the Houston Astros' 60 games in 2020, and he appeared in 99 games in 2015, a season that saw him debut in June.)

Correa's return comes at an opportune time for the Twins, who will enter play with a 2 1/2 game lead over the Detroit Tigers for the third and final American League wild-card spot. The Twins are 5-7 thus far in September, suggesting they could use a boost to improve their chances of remaining in the playoff bracket.

Keirsey, 27, appeared in four games this month for the Twins. He went 1 for 10 at the plate and was mostly in the lineup for his above-average defense in center field during Byron Buxton's own injury-related absence.

Correa, Buxton, and Royce Lewis -- three of Minnesota's best players -- have shared a lineup just 17 times this season entering Saturday. If the Twins are going to hold onto their wild-card spot, and perhaps even make some noise this October, they're going need that number to increase over the coming weeks.