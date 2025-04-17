The Minnesota Twins are expected to promote prospect Luke Keaschall to the majors for his big-league debut this weekend, according to The Athletic. Minnesota has not yet announced the promotion, nor have the Twins indicated what the corresponding move will be.

Keaschall, 22, opened the season in Triple-A, where he hit .261/.379/.348 with a home run and four stolen bases in 14 games. He had only played second base when he took the field, though he does have a history of ping-ponging around the diamond that should provide manager Rocco Baldelli with some added optionality.

That last part is an important consideration given that the Twins are weathering injuries to a number of players, including third baseman Royce Lewis and outfielder Matt Wallner, both on the IL. Shortstop Carlos Correa and utility player Willi Castro are also banged up, and both Jose Miranda and Austin Martin are on the Triple-A injured list.

Keaschall entered the spring ranked by CBS Sports as the game's 46th-best prospect. Here's what we wrote at the time, all the while acknowledging he was likely to arrive this year:

Keaschall, the 49th pick in 2023, reached Double-A in his first full professional season. He did so while providing above-average offense thanks to his barrel and zone awareness. Overall he notched 15 home runs and 23 stolen bases across 102 games, with most of his power coming to his pull side. Keaschall should continue to be an asset on offense. Defensively, his exact landing spot is unclear. He required Tommy John surgery that ended his season prematurely, and even before that operation the Twins were experimenting with him in center field. Wherever Keaschall ends up playing, his best position is likely to be in the batter's box.

The Twins are off to a disappointing 7-12 start on the young season.