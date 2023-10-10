The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins split the first two games of the American League Division Series this past weekend, and the scene shifts to Target Field on Wednesady. This best-of-five series is now a best-of-three, and the Twins have home-field advantage.

Game 2 was a crucial win for Minnesota. The team avoided the dreaded 2-0 series hole and also gives them up with a chance to take the ALDS without having to go back to Houston. The Twins also have the starting pitching advantage in Game 3, at least on paper. The Astros won't go down quietly, of course, but Minnesota must feel pretty good about the current state of affairs.

How to watch Astros-Twins Game 3

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10 | Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

Location: Target Field (Minneapolis)

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Starting pitchers: RHP Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA)

Odds: MIN -135 | HOU +115 | O/U: 8

Game 3 preview

The Twins have the starting pitching advantage in Game 3, at least on paper. Gray is likely to receive Cy Young votes and he twirled five shutout innings against the Toronto Blue Jays in his Wild Card Series start. Javier was lights out during Houston's run to the World Series title last season, including starting the Game 4 combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies, but he's had an up-and-down season and hasn't been that same pitcher. There is more to life than starting pitching, but the Twins have to feel pretty confident about a Gray vs. Javier matchup in Game 3.

Prediction

The Twins have been the better team the last 12 innings of the series -- since Justin Verlander exited Game 1 -- and we're predicting that will continue in Game 3. Gray pitches well, Javier runs into home run trouble, and Minnesota moves within one game of their first ALCS berth since 2002. Pick: Twins 6, Astros 2.