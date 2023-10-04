The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins continue their best-of-three American League Wild Card Series on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field. The Twins snapped their notorious 18-game playoff losing streak with a 3-1 win Tuesday afternoon on the strength of Pablo López's mound work and Royce Lewis' two-homer game.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 2.

How to watch Game 2

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4 | Time: 4:38 p.m. ET

Location: Target Field (Minneapolis)

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Starting pitchers: RHP José Berríos (11-12, 3.65) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79)

Odds: MIN -135 | TOR +115 | O/U: 7.5

Preview

Game 1 was all pitching and defense aside from two big blasts off the bat of the rookie, Lewis. The Blue Jays had a big threat in the sixth inning, but Michael Taylor made a great catch running against the wall in center field to end the threat and strand two Jays' runners.

Berríos will be pitching in the park he used to call home. He made 135 starts in parts of six seasons for the Twins. Now he's facing his former team with his current team in a win-or-go-home situation. He faces a lineup that is somewhat reliant on the long ball and he coughed up 25 homers in 189 2/3 innings this season. He is capable of getting lots of whiffs while the Twins are prone to the strikeout, so that's something to watch.

The Twins send their ace, Gray, to the mound and he's been simply brilliant this season. The Blue Jays have a lot to overcome here.

Prediction

The Blue Jays have felt like they should be better nearly all season and they've just never put it all together. It's a hard sell to convince me it happens here against Gray and what'll be a raucous crowd. Pick: Twins 4, Blue Jays 2