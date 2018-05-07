Twins vs. Cardinals odds: Advanced computer model on 12-4 heater locks in May 7 MLB picks

Interleague play comes to St. Louis on Monday when the Twins prepare for a two-game series against the Cardinals. First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are -140 on the money line, meaning it would take a $140 bet on St. Louis to win to return $100.

Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the weekend on a 12-4 run on its top-rated MLB run-line selections. Anybody who has been following it is up big.

Now, the computer has simulated this interleague matchup between the Twins and Cardinals 10,000 times and identified a strong money-line pick, which you can get only over at SportsLine. We can tell you the computer is projecting a high-scoring game and is leaning heavily toward the over 8.5 runs, but it says one side of the money line hits a whopping 10 percent more often than its odds imply. That means a huge advantage at the betting window.

The model knows that the Cardinals' pitching has been stellar with a collective 3.36 ERA. But the Twins have plenty of firepower in their lineup that could intimidate any hurler.

Minnesota is 13-17 for the season and 6-10 away from home, while St. Louis entered Sunday 19-12 with an 11-5 record at Busch Stadium.

Making his second start for Minnesota will be righty Fernando Romero, who's 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. The model says he's projected to strike out four Cardinals batters in six innings of work. He'll oppose John Gant, who's also 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. The computer model is predicting Gant to strike out four Twins in five innings.

So which side of the line should you be all over on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Twins-Cardinals money line hits a massive 10 percent more often than its odds imply, all from the advanced computer model on a 12-4 MLB run.