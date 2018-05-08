Twins vs. Cardinals odds: Advanced computer model on 7-3 heater locks in May 8 MLB picks

The St. Louis Cardinals host the Minnesota Twins in the final game of a night-day interleague series, with the first pitch set for 1:15 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are -195 on the money line, meaning it would take a $195 bet on St. Louis to win to return $100. Conversely, it would take a $100 bet on Minnesota to net $167. The over-under on runs scored is eight.

The computer has taken into account not just the success of Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez, but his team when he starts. Martinez is 3-1 with a 1.40 ERA, but just as impressive is the team's 6-1 mark when he gets the nod.

His Tuesday counterpart, Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 4.10), has been hit-or-miss. Three of his seven starts have been quality (18 innings, two runs allowed), but in the four others he's given up 17 runs over 19 1/3 frames.

Each team is coming in hot. The Cardinals had won five straight before Monday's 6-0 loss, while the Twins have won five of six. St. Louis scored three to four runs in four of those victories as the pitching has stepped up. Minnesota has scored at least four runs in eight straight.

