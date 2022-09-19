The Minnesota Twins look to make it two in a row over the Cleveland Guardians when they meet in the fifth and final game of the series on Monday. The Twins (73-73) need to win to stay in the postseason conversation as they trail the American League Central Division-leading Guardians (79-67) by six games. They are eight games behind Seattle for the final Wild-Card spot. Cleveland will look to keep a safe distance ahead of the second-place Chicago White Sox, who trail by 3 ½ games in the division.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Guardians lead the all-time series 1,182-1,039, and are 12-6 against the Twins this season. Cleveland is a –120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Twins vs. Guardians odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7. Before making any Guardians vs. Twins picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is a 316-272 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Twins vs. Guardians and revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see all of the model's MLB picks. Here are several MLB odds and trends for Guardians vs. Twins:

Twins vs. Guardians money line: Minnesota +100, Cleveland -120

Twins vs. Guardians over-under: 7 runs

Twins vs. Guardians run line: Twins -1.5 (+180)

MIN: The Twins are 35-16 in their last 51 Monday games

CLE: The Guardians are 8-2 in their last 10 games

Twins vs. Guardians picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland is expected to send right-hander Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.51 ERA) to the mound. Quantrill has been hot, winning eight of his last eight decisions over a span of 13 games, and has not allowed more than three earned runs since Aug. 17. He got a no-decision in his last outing, a 5-3 Guardians win over the Los Angeles Angels. In that game, Quantrill allowed three earned runs on eight hits with no walks and six strikeouts. In two previous starts against the Twins this season, he is 1-0 and has allowed just four earned runs, 17 hits and one walk, while striking out 10 in 13 innings pitched.

Shortstop Amed Rosario has been red hot this series with nine hits in 21 at-bats (.429). In Saturday's 15-inning win in the second game of a doubleheader, Rosario was 4-for-8 with a homer and four RBI. He was 4-for-5 with two RBI in the doubleheader opener. He loves playing against Minnesota, and is batting .370 against the Twins in 18 games in 2022, including three doubles, one triple, three homers and 16 RBI.

Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota, which is desperate for wins, will send right-hander Sonny Gray (8-4, 2.83 ERA) to the hill. Gray was brilliant in his last start, a 4-0 win over Kansas City. In that outing, he allowed just three hits and one walk, while striking out eight in seven innings of work. For the season, he has struck out 116, while walking 35. In 14 career starts against the Guardians, he is 6-3 with a 3.16 ERA, allowing 28 earned runs, 65 hits and 82 strikeouts against 30 walks in 79 2/3 innings.

Offensively, the Twins' Carlos Correa has been on a tear with hits in 13 of his past 15 games, including a 3-for-5 performance in Sunday's 3-0 win. In his last seven games against Cleveland, he is 12-for-32 (.375) with one homer and four RBI. In 50 career games vs. the Guardians, he is hitting .270 with eight doubles, 10 homers and 24 RBI. For the season, Correa is a .283 batter with 21 homers, 58 RBI and 65 runs scored.

How to make Guardians vs. Twins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 7.6 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Twins vs. Guardians? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.