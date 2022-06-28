Progressive Field hosts an AL Central doubleheader on Tuesday. The twinbill opens with an afternoon matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota won the series opener by an 11-1 margin on Monday evening. Cleveland aims to bounce back and improve on a 36-33 overall record in 2022.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET in Cleveland. Caesars Sportsbook lists Minnesota as a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is nine in the latest Twins vs. Guardians odds. Before making any Guardians vs. Twins picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 59-51 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 12 weeks. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves as one of three best bets to win it all last season at +1000. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Twins vs. Guardians, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Twins:

Twins vs. Guardians money line: Twins -120, Guardians +100

Twins vs. Guardians over-under: 9 runs

Twins vs. Guardians run line: Twins -1.5 (+140)

MINN: The Twins are 21-14 in day games

CLE: The Guardians are 19-18 in day games

Why you should back the Twins

In addition to a high-powered offense, Minnesota has an impressive run prevention projection for Tuesday afternoon's game. Devin Smeltzer is scheduled to start for the Twins, and the 26-year-old left-hander is enjoying a positive season. Smeltzer has a 3.05 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP this season, and he issues only 2.2 walks per nine innings. The southpaw has allowed more than three runs in only one start this season, and Smeltzer has given up only one earned run across 11 innings of work against Cleveland this season.

Left-handed hitters are particularly flummoxed by Smeltzer to the tune of a .540 OPS, and Cleveland has some clear weaknesses on offense. The Guardians enter Tuesday with a bottom-five mark in the American League in walks, and Cleveland has the third-fewest home runs in the league in 2022.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland's offense should be comfortable at home, and the Guardians have an intriguing overall profile. No team in the American League has fewer strikeouts (480) than the Guardians this season, and Cleveland is in the top five of the AL with 129 doubles. Cleveland is also No. 2 in the league with 16 triples, and the Guardians fly around the bases with 47 steals this season. The Guardians have a .249 batting average, and Cleveland is keyed by a legitimate superstar in Jose Ramirez.

The three-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger has a .300 batting average, .387 on-base percentage and .613 slugging percentage in 2022 with more walks (35) than strikeouts (22) this season. Ramirez also has 16 home runs and 23 doubles, putting consistent pressure on opponents with discipline and power at the plate.

How to make Guardians vs. Twins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 8.7 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Twins vs. Guardians? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.