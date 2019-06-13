Twins vs. Mariners odds, line: MLB picks, June 13 predictions from model on 33-18 roll

The Minnesota Twins look for their fifth win in seven games against the Seattle Mariners when they meet on Thursday. The Twins (44-22) have been dominant at home, going 20-10 at Target Field this season, while the Mariners (29-42) have struggled on the road, going 16-20. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Twins are looking for their third series win over the past four. The latest Twins vs. Mariners odds show Minnesota at -180 on the money line (risk $180 to return $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10.5. Before making any Twins vs. Mariners picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Twins will send right-hander Michael Pineda (4-3, 5.34 ERA) to the mound. He will be making his second start since coming off the Injured List last Friday. In his first start back, he allowed three runs and eight hits through five innings and struck out three, while walking zero. For the season, Pineda has allowed 69 hits, 39 runs -- 38 earned -- 14 homers, 11 walks and struck out 53 in 64 innings of work. He has a WHIP of 1.25. The Twins lead the all-time series against the Mariners in games played in Minnesota, 120-107.

Shortstop Jorge Polanco (.339) has been on fire with a 13-game hitting streak, going 20-for-57 (.351) with six doubles, one homer, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored. First baseman C.J. Cron (.276) has a four-game hitting streak, going 6-for-17 (.353) with two doubles, one homer and four RBIs. Also tearing it up offensively is catcher Mitch Garver (.321), who has a four-game hitting streak, going 7-for-19 (.368) with two doubles, one homer and six RBIs in that stretch.

But just because Minnesota has one of the hottest offenses in the American League does not mean it is the best value on the Twins vs. Mariners money line.

That's because the Mariners have had a lot of success against the Twins in the past. Seattle leads the all-time series, 232-221, and had won the previous two season series vs. Minnesota. The Mariners have also won three of the last five games against the Twins at Target Field. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (3-4, 4.99 ERA) gets the start. Although he has struggled in his last three starts, Kikuchi's last win came against the Twins on May 19, when he allowed five hits and three runs in six innings.

Right fielder Domingo Santana (.278) has been red hot with a nine-game hitting streak. He is 14-for-37 (.378) with a double, three homers and seven RBIs during that stretch. Also swinging a hot bat is first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (.261), who is 5-for-9 in the series with a homer and two RBIs. He has three multi-hit games over the past six, including a 4-for-5 performance on Wednesday in Seattle's 9-6 win in 10 innings.

