The Minnesota Twins meet the Miami Marlins for the third and deciding game of their interleague series on Thursday afternoon. Miami won Tuesday's opener 2-0 before Minnesota grabbed a 2-1 win on Wednesday. The Twins (41-45), who snapped a three-game losing streak, are 19-28 on the road this season. The Marlins (38-46), who had an eight-game winning streak stopped with yesterday's loss, are 18-25 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from loanDepot Park in Miami is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Marlins have won six of the last nine meetings with the Twins. Minnesota is a -119 favorite on the money line (risk $119 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Marlins odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 7.5.

Twins vs. Marlins money line Minnesota -119, Miami -102 at DraftKings Sportsbook Twins vs. Marlins over/under 7.5 runs Twins vs. Marlins run line Minnesota -1.5 (+143)

Why the Twins can win

Right-hander David Festa (2-2, 5.40 ERA) is expected to get the start for Minnesota. He has appeared in eight games, including seven starts, this season. In 36.2 innings pitched, he has allowed 37 hits, 22 earned runs and 15 walks with 38 strikeouts. He earned the win in his last outing, a 4-1 victory at Detroit on Friday. In 5.2 innings, he allowed two hits and struck out six.

Among Minnesota's top hitters is first baseman Ty France. In 84 games this season, he is hitting .259 with 15 doubles, six homers and 42 RBI. In a 10-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on June 26, he was 2-for-4 with a double. He was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in a 9-8 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on June 22.

Why the Marlins can win

Miami is expected to send right-hander Eury Perez (0-2, 6.19 ERA) to the mound. In four starts this season, he has pitched 16 innings, allowing 14 hits, 11 earned runs and 10 walks with 14 strikeouts. He received a no-decision in his last outing, a 9-8 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. In that game, he pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two hits, three earned runs and three walks, while striking out three.

Shortstop Xavier Edwards helps lead the Miami offense. In 68 games this season, he is batting .283 with nine doubles, one triple, 19 RBI and 14 stolen bases. He has hits in eight of the past 10 games, including five in a row. In a 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on June 22, he was 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one stolen base.

