The Baltimore Orioles will look to snap a 13-game losing streak when they take on the visiting Minnesota Twins in an American League matchup on Monday afternoon. The Orioles (17-36), who have not won since May 16, are hoping to improve on their 6-18 record at home. The Twins (21-31), fifth in the AL Central, looked to have started to turn around their fortunes before losing two of three games this past weekend to the Kansas City Royals. The Twins have dominated Baltimore of late, having won a three-game series last week at Minnesota, and have won 15 in a row in the series dating back to March of 2018.

First pitch from Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Orioles lead the all-time series 975-971, including a 531-442 edge in games played on their home field. Minnesota is a -160 (risk $160 to win $100) favorite on the money line in the latest Twins vs. Orioles odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine.

Twins vs. Orioles money line: Minnesota -160, Baltimore +150

Twins vs. Orioles run line: Minnesota -1.5 (-110)

Twins vs. Orioles over-under: 9 runs

MIN: The Twins are 4-0 in their last four games against the American League East

BAL: The Over is 5-0 in the Orioles' last five games as a home underdog

Why you should back the Twins



Minnesota will send right-hander Jose Berrios (5-2, 3.67 ERA) to the mound. Berrios has allowed four or fewer runs in each of his 10 starts this season, including his 5 2/3-inning performance against Baltimore on Tuesday. In that game, he allowed three runs -- just one earned -- on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. He has won his last three decisions, including his last two starts. In seven career starts against the Orioles, he is 6-0 with a 3.27 ERA. He has walked nine and struck out 43.

Outfielder Nelson Cruz has provided the Twins' lineup with some pop and leads the team with 10 home runs. In 45 games this season, he is hitting .284 with five doubles, one triple and 25 RBIs. Although his bat was quiet over the weekend, Cruz has 12 multi-hit games this season, including back-to-back three-hit performances against the Tigers. He has hit Baltimore pitching well through the years, and in 72 career games, is batting .352 with 21 doubles, one triple and 17 home runs for a .629 slugging percentage.

Why you should back the Orioles

Right-hander Jorge Lopez (1-6, 5.80 ERA) gets the start for Baltimore. He has struck out 45 batters in 45 innings this season, but has also been bitten by walks with 20. He pitched well in his last outing at Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing just three earned runs and four hits in six innings. But he also walked four batters to go along with three strikeouts. In eight career games against the Twins, including five starts, he is 2-2 with a 5.50 ERA, walking six while striking out 16.

Baltimore could be without one of its top hitters in outfielder Trey Mancini, who has been sidelined with an elbow injury. He is listed as day-to-day. Stepping up on offense has been outfielder Cedric Mullins, who is hitting .296 on the season with six homers, 14 RBIs and 25 runs scored. In last week's series against the Twins, Mullins was 4-for-11 (.364) with two walks, a double and two RBIs. This will be his seventh career game against Minnesota.

