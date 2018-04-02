Twins vs. Pirates odds: 2018 MLB picks, best bets for April 2 from proven computer model

The undefeated Pirates take the field for their home opener against the Twins on Monday at 1:05 p.m. ET. Both teams came out of the gate hot, with Pittsburgh starting 3-0 and Minnesota 2-1.

The Pirates are -135 on the money line, meaning you would have to risk $135 on Pittsburgh to win $100. The over-under for total runs scored is eight.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, finished the 2017 postseason on a 9-2 roll on its top-rated picks.

The model knows the Twins are projected to get a boost from former Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn. In 2017, Lynn went 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA. He'll be starting Monday against Pirates hurler Jameson Taillon, who went 8-7 with a 4.44 ERA last season.

The Twins are trying to build up from an 85-77 season and go further than the wild-card round, where they lost to the Yankees last fall.

The Pirates are coming off back-to-back losing seasons after having made the playoffs three straight years. With stars like Starling Marte and Josh Harrison, Pittsburgh is poised to make noise in the NL Central. So far, the Bucs look explosive, averaging 7.3 runs.

The Twins, however, won't be intimidated playing in Pittsburgh, as they've gone 6-2 in their past eight games at PNC Park.

