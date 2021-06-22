The Minnesota Twins look for their sixth-straight win when they take on the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday afternoon. The Twins (31-41), fourth in the American League Central, have won the past five games, including a 7-5 victory over Cincinnati on Monday. The Reds (35-36), fourth in the National League Central, enter Tuesday's action on the heels of a five-game losing streak.

First pitch from the Target Field in Minneapolis is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Reds vs. Twins odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Twins vs. Reds picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Reds vs. Twins:

Reds vs. Twins money line: Minnesota -125, Cincinnati +115

Reds vs. Twins run line: Minnesota -1.5 (+150)

Reds vs Twins over-under: 9 runs

CIN: The Reds have returned +172 units on the money line when listed as an underdog this season.

MIN: The Twins have covered the spread in just 33 percent of their games as home favorites.

Why you should back the Twins

It has been a massively disappointing season for Minnesota, but there is still plenty of talent in this Twins lineup. The Minnesota bats have been red-hot as of late, as the Twins have averaged nearly six runs per game over the recent five-game winning streak. Few MLB players have been hotter than Nelson Cruz, who homered against Cincinnati on Monday and brings an eight-game hit streak into Tuesday's contest. Cruz has launched three home runs in his past five games and presents a real problem for Cincinnati's Tuesday starter, lefty Wade Miley.

Miley has a sparkling 2.88 ERA in 2021, but most of his peripherals and advanced stats indicate that his ERA should be somewhere closer to 4.00. He could be due for a correction against Minnesota's hot bats on Tuesday.

Why you should back the Reds

Cincinnati's struggles -- both in their recent five-game losing streak and on the season as a whole -- have been largely due to inconsistency from their starting pitching. Between highly erratic play from their ace Luis Castillo and multiple injuries to other starters, it has been a struggle for Cincy to keep opposing teams off the scoreboard. And while Miley's peripherals do suggest that he has been out-performing his talent, he has been Cincinnati's most reliable starter in 2021.

Offense hasn't been much of a problem for the Reds -- Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker have been knocking the cover off of the ball for most of 2021, and many others have been finding their stroke recently. Both Eugenio Suarez and Aristides Aquino launched home runs in Monday's game, and rookie Jonathan India has hit his stride in June. Cincy's lineup will look to keep things going against unproven rookie Bailey Ober, who has given up three home runs already in 17 innings.

How to make Reds vs. Twins picks

