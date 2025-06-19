The Cincinnati Reds go for a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins when they meet in an interleague matchup on Thursday afternoon. Cincinnati won Tuesday's opener 6-5, before earning a rain-shortened 4-2 victory on Wednesday. The Twins (36-37), who have lost six in a row, are 16-25 on the road in 2025. The Reds (39-35), who have won four in a row, are 20-16 on their home field this season.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati is set for 12:40 p.m. ET. The Reds have won six of the past nine meetings with the Twins.

Why the Reds can win

Right-hander Nick Martinez (4-7, 3.92 ERA) is expected to start for Cincinnati. In 14 starts this season, he has pitched 80.1 innings, allowing 80 hits, 35 earned runs and 18 walks, while striking out 58. He is coming off an 11-5 loss at Detroit on Friday. In that outing, he pitched five innings, allowing eight hits, four earned runs and two walks, while striking out five. He earned a 13-1 win over Arizona on June 7, going six innings and allowing six hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out six.

Helping power the Reds' offense is center fielder T.J. Friedl. The fifth-year veteran is batting .288 in 70 games this season. He has registered 12 doubles, two triples, eight homers and 28 RBI with 45 runs scored. He has hits in seven of the last eight games, including a 2-for-5 effort with a solo home run in a 7-4 win at Cleveland on June 9. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Twins can win

Right-hander Chris Paddack (2-6, 4.30 ERA) will take the mound for Minnesota. In 14 starts this season, he has logged 75.1 innings, allowing 70 hits, 36 earned runs and 23 walks, while striking out 53. In a 5-4 loss to Toronto on June 7, he received a no-decision after pitching six innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts. In two career starts against Cincinnati, he is 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA, walking two and striking out 16.

Center fielder Byron Buxton is among Minnesota's top hitters. In 56 games this season, he is hitting .274 with eight doubles, three triples, 13 homers and 43 RBI. In a 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers on June 11, he was 3-for-3 with a double, a homer and three RBI. He was 3-for-4 with a double in a 16-4 loss to Texas on June 10. In six career games against Cincinnati, he has three homers and four RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

