The Minnesota Twins kick off the 2023 MLB season on Thursday, March 30, in an intradivision matchup against the Kansas City Royals. Not exactly unfamiliar foes, the Twins and Royals are taking different angles to the same theoretical goal: an AL Central title. With the new, more-balanced schedule, they won't be seeing as much of each other this year, meaning an early spring series win could pay dividends in the fall.

That said, both teams are still staring up at last season's division winner Cleveland Guardians.

Other information on the Twins vs. Royals, including live stream details, is below.

Twins vs. Royals

Date: Thursday, March 30 | Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Kaufmann Stadium; Kansas City, Mo.

Live stream: fuboTV (try for free), MLB.TV | TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City

Probable pitchers: RHP Pablo Lopez (MIN) vs. RHP Zack Greinke (KCR)

Odds: MIN -125; KC +122; O/U: 9 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Twins: Raise your hand if your team reached an agreement with Carlos Correa this offseason. Now keep it raised if that agreement turned into a signed contract. The improbable and maybe even miraculous return of the star shortstop to Minnesota certainly makes the Twins more formidable, especially if designated hitter/center fielder Byron Buxton can stay healthy (and that's a big if). The rotation has similar questions, as Kenta Maeda comes back from Tommy John surgery and Tyler Mahle recovers from whatever was going on with his shoulder. Alex Kirilloff will start the year on the IL, but the Twins have options at first including Joey Gallo and Donovan Solano.

Royals: Opening Day starter Zack Greinke is and always will be the headliner for the Royals, but the Kansas City squad is stacked with young talent. Fresh off a World Baseball Classic Team USA experience, Bobby Witt Jr. heads back with the starting shortstop position and sky-high ceilings. MJ Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino both made their mark as rookies last year and will look to double down in their sophomore follow-ups. Can Hunter Dozier find his swing again? Can Brady Singer keep getting better after a remarkable improvement in 2022?