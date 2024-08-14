The Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins close out their three-game series with an afternoon matchup at Target Field in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Minnesota will look for the three-game sweep after posting a 13-3 win on Tuesday. The Royals (65-55), who have lost six of nine, are 25-22 during the day in 2024. The Twins (67-52), who have won eight of 12, have dominated during the day, going 35-20 this season.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Twins lead the all-time series 459-419, including a 248-189 edge in games played at Minneapolis. Kansas City is a -113 favorite on the money line (risk $113 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Twins odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Royals vs. Twins money line: Royals -113, Twins -107

Royals vs. Twins over/under: 8.5 runs

Royals vs. Twins run line: Minnesota -1.5 (+148)

KC: The Royals have covered the run line in 65 of their last 115 games (+8.89 units)

MIN: The Twins have hit the game total over in 36 of their last 59 games (+13.20 units)

Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota is expected to send right-hander Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.52 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, his fourth consecutive victory. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing just two hits and two walks, while striking out nine. He has allowed just four earned runs over his last 28 innings.

Among the Twins' top hitters include center fielder Byron Buxton. In 90 games this season, he is hitting .275 with 23 doubles, three triples, 16 homers, 49 RBI and 54 runs scored. In Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Guardians, he was 2-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored. He has hit Kansas City well throughout his career. In 73 games against the Royals, he is batting .264 with 18 doubles, six triples, 11 homers and 36 RBI. He has also swiped seven bases.

Why you should back the Royals

Left-hander Cole Ragans (9-7, 3.27 ERA) is expected to start for Kansas City. Ragans has won four of his last five decisions, including two in a row. In an 8-4 win over Boston on Aug. 7, he pitched 6.1 innings, allowing six hits, four runs - one earned - and two walks, while striking out seven. This will be the third time he is facing Minnesota this season, but first since May 28, a 4-2 Twins win. In three career starts against Minnesota, he is 0-2, but has a 3.00 ERA. In 15 innings against the Twins, he has allowed just five earned runs and six walks, while striking out 18.

Offensively, the Royals are led by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. In 120 games, he is hitting .347 with 33 doubles, 11 triples, 23 homers, 88 RBI and 101 runs scored. He has four multiple-hit games over the past eight, including a 3-for-4 effort with a double, two homers and four RBI in an 8-4 win over Boston on Aug. 7. He was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in an 8-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

