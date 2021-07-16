American League Central rivals look to turn around their fortunes after a disappointing first half to the season when the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday. Both games are scheduled to go seven innings. The Twins (39-50), who were expected to challenge for the division title, are fourth in the division, 15 games behind first-place Chicago. The Tigers (40-51), who are percentage points ahead of Minnesota for third place, have performed better at home and are 21-22 there in 2021.

Twins vs. Tigers money line: Minnesota -115, Detroit +105

Twins vs. Tigers run line: Minnesota -1.5 (+140)

Twins vs. Tigers over-under: 7 runs

MIN: The Twins have won 13 of the past 20 games in the series at Detroit

DET: Tigers batters are 13th in MLB with 704 hits this season

Why you should back the Tigers



Second baseman Jonathan Schoop has been red hot. He has a five-game hitting streak, including a pair of multiple-hit performances in that stretch. Last weekend at Minnesota, Schoop was 6-for-17 (.353) with a double and two RBIs. In 50 career games against the Twins, Schoop is hitting .235 with seven doubles, two triples, five homers and 17 RBIs. He finished the season's unofficial first half hitting .277 with 16 homers, 52 RBIs and 45 runs scored.

Outfielder Robbie Grossman has also been solid at the plate of late. He had a five-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday. Although he is hitting just .226, he has an on-base percentage of .354 with 12 homers, 42 RBIs and 44 runs scored. In eight games against the Twins this season, he is hitting .241 with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs. He has dominated Minnesota pitching in the past. In 26 career games against the Twins, he is hitting .330 with six doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota is coming off a four-game sweep of Detroit last weekend at home, averaging 7.5 runs per game in doing so. Second baseman Jorge Polanco had a monster game in Sunday's win, going 3-for-6 with a homer and five RBIs. In his last five games, Polanco is 7-for-19 (.368) with two homers and nine RBIs. He has feasted on Tigers pitching all season. In nine games against Detroit, he is hitting .351 with three doubles, three homers and 14 RBIs with a .676 slugging percentage.

Also powering the Twins offense is outfielder Nelson Cruz, who is hitting .304 this season with 18 homers, 46 RBIs and 41 runs scored. In Saturday's 9-4 win over Detroit, Cruz was 3-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and run scored. In nine games against the Tigers this season, Cruz is batting .351 with a double, three homers, five walks and seven RBIs. He has a .622 slugging percentage and 1.040 OPS vs. Detroit.

