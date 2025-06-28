The Minnesota Twins will look to win their fourth game in a row when they battle the Detroit Tigers in a key American League Central Division matchup on Saturday afternoon. Minnesota won the series opener 4-1 on Friday. Minnesota is expected to send right-hander Bailey Ober (4-5, 4.90 ERA) to the mound, while Detroit will counter with right-hander Casey Mize (7-2, 2.88 ERA).

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Detroit is the -153 favorite (risk $153 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Tigers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Minnesota's Byron Buxton is -280 to record a hit, while Detroit's Kerry Carpenter is +320 to hit a home run.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2025 MLB season on a 41-32 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks.

Here are the model's best bets for Twins vs. Tigers (odds subject to change):

Twins run line +1.5 (-159)

Casey Mize over 4.5 strikeouts (-143)

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests Minnesota will be able to cover the run line, and has the Tigers winning the game by an average score of 4.8 to 4.3, with the Twins covering well over 60% of the time, making it the better value at these odds

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine's top MLB expert, Matt Severance, is heating up.

Mize, the top pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by Detroit, has been dominant of late. In 13 starts this season, he has logged 72 innings, allowing 71 hits, 23 earned runs and 18 walks, while striking out 64. He has registered five or more strikeouts in seven starts this year, including in two of the last three. Although receiving a no-decision in his last outing, he went five innings, allowing six hits and one earned run, while striking out five.

The model is projecting 5.2 strikeouts for Mize, and gives this prop a 3.5-star rating. With four instances of overs recorded across the last six home games, Mize maintains an impressive average of 5.2 total strikeouts per game.