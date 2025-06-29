The Minnesota Twins meet the Detroit Tigers in the third and deciding game of their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. Minnesota earned a 4-1 win on Friday night, but Detroit answered with a 10-5 victory on Saturday. The Twins (40-43) will send right-hander Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.64 ERA) to the mound. The Tigers (52-32) will counter with left-hander Tarik Skubal (9-2, 2.29 ERA).

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Detroit is -311 on the money line (risk $311 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Tigers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Minnesota is a +244 underdog (risk $100 to win $244). The over/under for total runs scored is 7.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2025 MLB season on a 41-32 run on top-rated MLB sides betting picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks, returning more than 22 units of profit.

Twins to win (+244)

Minnesota has won five of the last nine meetings with the Tigers, including three of the last five played in Detroit. The Twins have also won three of their last four games. The Tigers, meanwhile, are 5-5 in their past 10 games overall. The model favors Minnesota, which has a money line probability of over 30%, bringing value at these odds.

Twins run line +1.5 (+104)

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests Minnesota will be able to cover the run line, and has the Tigers winning the game by an average score of 4.7 to 3.5, with Minnesota covering well over 50% of the time, making it the better value. The Twins are 18-26 on the road, while the Tigers are 29-14 on their home field in 2025.

Riley Greene, Tigers, over 1.5 total bases (+107)

Greene, a first round draft pick by the Tigers in 2019, has been on fire of late. He has had four multi-hit performances over the last eight games. He was 3-for-5 with a homer in Saturday's win over the Twins. He was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI in an 11-4 win over the Athletics on Tuesday. In 82 games this season, Greene is batting .297 with 21 doubles, 18 homers and 62 RBI.

The model is projecting 1.9 total bases for Greene, and gives this prop a 4.5-star rating. In four of his last five games where Greene faces opponents with both a losing record and middle third defense, he consistently outpaces his total bases market, averaging 2.0 total bases per game.