The Minnesota Twins (52-59) and the Detroit Tigers (65-48) begin a three-game series among AL Central rivals on Monday. The Twins are struggling as of late, dropping four of their last five games. They defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Sunday. The Tigers lost 2-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies last night. Casey Mize (9-4, 3.43 ERA) starts for Detroit. Minnesota hasn't announced its starter yet.

First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Tigers are the -152 money-line favorites in the latest Twins vs. Tigers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.

Why the Twins can win

Right fielder Trevor Larnach owns a .242 batting average with 13 home runs and 46 RBI on the season. In his last outing, Larnach went 2-of-5 with two singles and one RBI. Third baseman Brooks Lee can also be an offensive outlet, as he has a batting average of .247 with 10 dingers and 43 RBI.

On July 29 against the Boston Red Sox, he went 2-of-5 with two total home runs and five RBI. The Twins are also 26-25 on the year after a win and own a 24-12 run line record as the away underdog.

Why the Tigers can win

Left fielder Riley Greene is a strong run producer for Detroit, as he's tied for eighth in the MLB in home runs (26) and sixth in RBI (84). In the July 29th win over the Diamondbacks, Greene was 3-of-5. with two doubles, one home run and three RBI.

Right fielder Kerry Carpenter is another power hitter in the lineup. In 2025, Carpenter owns a .263 batting average with 18 dingers and 36 RBI. He has hammered a home run in two of his last four games. During Saturday's win over the Phillies, Carpenter was 1-of-3 with a solo.

How to make Twins vs. Tigers picks

