The Minnesota Twins (52-60) and the Detroit Tigers (66-48) battle in an AL Central matchup on Tuesday evening. Last night, Detroit defeated the Twins 6-3 in Game 1 of the series. The Tigers have won two of their past three games. Meanwhile, the Twins have lost five of their last six games. Zebby Matthews (2-3, 5.67 ERA) gets the start for the Twins as they look to bounce back from Monday's loss. Chris Paddack (4-9, 4.77 ERA) will counter for the Tigers as he starts against his former team.

First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Tigers are the -162 money-line favorites in the latest Twins vs. Tigers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Twins vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 20 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 28-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Twins vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Twins vs. Tigers, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Twins vs. Tigers money line Tigers -162, Twins +136 at FanDuel Twins vs. Tigers over/under 8.5 runs Twins vs. Tigers run line Detroit -1.5 (+110) Twins vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Twins vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Twins can win

Right fielder Trevor Larnach is hitting .243 along with 14 dingers and 47 RBI. Last night, Larnach was 1-of-3 with a solo home run. Right fielder Matt Wallner has also been a power hitter for Minnesota.

In 2025, Wallner has hammered 15 home runs and 26 RBI. He also belted a solo home run in Monday's loss. Minnesota owns a 24-13 run line record as the away underdog. They also have a 33-25 run line record as the visiting team. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Tigers can win

First baseman Spencer Torkelson is a solid offensive playmaker for Detroit, as he's tied for 15th in the MLB in home runs (23) with 63 RBI and 94 total hits. On Monday, Torkelson went 2-of-4 with one run scored. Second baseman Gleyber Torres is batting .273 with 13 dingers and 55 RBI.

He's logged two hits in three of his last eight games. On Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Torres went 2-of-5 with a solo home run. The Tigers are 30-15 on the season as the home favorite and 39-26 win-loss record after a win. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Twins vs. Tigers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Twins vs. Tigers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.